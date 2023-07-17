Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $111.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS opened at $116.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,917 shares of company stock worth $1,242,320. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

