Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $127.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.09, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

