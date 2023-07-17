Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Director Sells $443,408.22 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $443,408.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,006 shares in the company, valued at $15,140,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agiliti Stock Performance

AGTI stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.21. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

About Agiliti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Agiliti by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,231,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 916,896 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agiliti by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth $366,000.

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.