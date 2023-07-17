AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,162 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFE opened at $36.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

