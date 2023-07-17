AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 25.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 106.3% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MET opened at $58.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

