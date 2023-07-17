AIA Group Ltd Sells 253 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after buying an additional 697,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,508,000 after acquiring an additional 659,013 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after acquiring an additional 512,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $259.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

