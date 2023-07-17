Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $101.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $93.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.17. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Albany International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 523,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

