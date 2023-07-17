Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 137.9% in June

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Allianz Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allianz has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Allianz had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $26.90 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Increases Dividend

About Allianz

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.8726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

