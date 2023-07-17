Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

