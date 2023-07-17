Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Short Interest Down 55.2% in June

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Amergent Hospitality Group Trading Down 28.6 %

Shares of AMHG stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Amergent Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. The company operates company-owned restaurants; and restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

