American International (AMIH) & The Competition Financial Survey

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American International to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 209 981 1660 68 2.54

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 90.56%. Given American International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares American International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $637.19 million $10.26 million 292.41

American International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -18.98% -34.57% -2.45%

Summary

American International competitors beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

