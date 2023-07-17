Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock opened at $227.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

