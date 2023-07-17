AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 193.3% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Price Performance

Shares of AmmPower stock opened at 0.13 on Monday. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of 0.07 and a fifty-two week high of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.18.

Get AmmPower alerts:

About AmmPower

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst reactions.

Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.