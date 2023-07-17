Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,031,342,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,218,144,000 after purchasing an additional 756,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

