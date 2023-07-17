Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in June

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Amundi Stock Up 0.0 %

Amundi stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. Amundi has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $60.45.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

