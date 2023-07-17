Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 0.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,578,000 after buying an additional 760,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $191.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

