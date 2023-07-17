Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $38.64

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Nevro

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nevro Trading Down 3.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nevro by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nevro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nevro by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVRO opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2,421.00 and a beta of 0.84. Nevro has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

