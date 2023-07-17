Analyzing Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 128.26 -$5.64 million N/A N/A Digihost Technology $24.19 million 2.64 $4.33 million ($0.61) -3.66

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

1.2% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.84, indicating that its share price is 584% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology -80.71% -13.40% -11.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mercurity Fintech and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Mercurity Fintech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

