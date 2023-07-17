Analyzing LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) & Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -94.43% -23.58% -12.67% LENSAR -51.10% -41.47% -31.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Acutus Medical and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acutus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.63%. LENSAR has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 283.56%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Acutus Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and LENSAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $16.36 million 1.41 -$39.62 million ($0.72) -1.11 LENSAR $35.36 million 1.16 -$19.91 million ($1.70) -2.15

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

