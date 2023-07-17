Analyzing WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WeTrade Group and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeTrade Group N/A N/A N/A Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeTrade Group $12.32 million 0.90 $5.18 million N/A N/A Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.10 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares WeTrade Group and Core Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WeTrade Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Scientific.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WeTrade Group and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Scientific 0 7 2 0 2.22

Core Scientific has a consensus price target of $4.54, indicating a potential upside of 5,939.57%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Summary

WeTrade Group beats Core Scientific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

