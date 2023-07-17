Analyzing WEX (NYSE:WEX) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of WEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of MultiPlan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get WEX alerts:

Volatility and Risk

WEX has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $2.35 billion 3.53 $201.44 million $3.34 57.98 MultiPlan $1.08 billion 1.18 -$572.91 million ($0.97) -2.07

This table compares WEX and MultiPlan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 6.00% 32.29% 4.51% MultiPlan -60.56% -6.19% -1.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WEX and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 3 6 0 2.67 MultiPlan 0 3 0 0 2.00

WEX currently has a consensus target price of $209.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.18%. MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $1.77, indicating a potential downside of 12.11%. Given WEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than MultiPlan.

Summary

WEX beats MultiPlan on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no physical card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals, as well as businesses and financial institutions. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. Its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. This segment also provides custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and payroll-related benefits. This segment markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About MultiPlan

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It also provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. The company serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.