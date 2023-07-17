Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Head to Head Contrast

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ansell and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ansell 0 0 0 0 N/A Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ansell N/A N/A N/A Atrion 17.01% 12.36% 11.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ansell and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ansell and Atrion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ansell N/A N/A N/A $0.31 57.15 Atrion $183.51 million 5.27 $35.01 million $16.82 32.69

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Ansell. Atrion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ansell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ansell pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atrion pays an annual dividend of $8.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ansell pays out 130.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atrion pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atrion has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Ansell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Atrion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atrion beats Ansell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies. The Industrial segment manufactures and markets hand and chemical protective clothing solutions for a range of industrial applications, including automotive, chemical, metal fabrication, machinery and equipment, food, construction, mining, oil and gas, and first responders. The company was formerly known as Pacific Dunlop Limited and changed its name to Ansell Limited in 2002. Ansell Limited was founded in 1893 and is based in Richmond, Australia. P. D. Holdings Pty. Ltd. operates as a current subsidiary of Ansell Limited.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. Its cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. The company's ophthalmic products consist of specialized medical devices that include disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It manufactures products for safe needle and scalpel blade containment; inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

