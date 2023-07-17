Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regions Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

