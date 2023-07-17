Arizona State Retirement System Has $96.21 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $96,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $150.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

