Bank of America Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $152.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.69.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.68. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $134.03.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

