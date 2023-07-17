Bank of America Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $80.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Stephens decreased their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,409 shares of company stock worth $7,177,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.