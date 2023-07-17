Bank of America Boosts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $226.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.50.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX opened at $193.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.83. WEX has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock worth $479,096 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

