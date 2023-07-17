Bank of America Increases ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $105.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ITT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Down 0.8 %

ITT stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. ITT has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ITT will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 135.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,020,000 after buying an additional 487,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $29,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.