Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 211.7% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bank of China Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.29 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 21.54%.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

About Bank of China

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

