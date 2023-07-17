Barclays Raises Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $85.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.93.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

PCOR opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,152 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,060. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,085,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

