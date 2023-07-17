Barrington Research Raises Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target to $325.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNA. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.71.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.8 %

SNA stock opened at $292.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.60. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $196.13 and a 1-year high of $294.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,645,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

