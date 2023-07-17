Barry Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.70. The company has a market cap of $259.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

