Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 612 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Price Performance

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $136.01 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.