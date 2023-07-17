Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.80.

Belden Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. Belden has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.12%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Belden by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 24,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

