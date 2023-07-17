Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 53,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,935,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 152,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,009 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $451.65 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $453.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.26. The company has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

