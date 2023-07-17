Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $280.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.29. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

