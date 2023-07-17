Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 177,265 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

