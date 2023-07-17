Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

