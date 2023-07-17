Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $98.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

