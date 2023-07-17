Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $228,207,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,048.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 418,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,344,000 after buying an additional 382,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $379.07 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $382.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

