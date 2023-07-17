Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $263.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

