Benchmark Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $32.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.31.

Antero Resources stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $5,547,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 10,652.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 427,045 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

