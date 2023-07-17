Benchmark Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $39.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.62.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.