BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,773 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $243.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $244.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

