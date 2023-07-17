Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Update

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 330,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

XAIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.37. Beyond Air has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.76.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

