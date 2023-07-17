BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $815.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Jul 17th, 2023

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKFree Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $750.00 to $815.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLK. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $767.23.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.6 %

BLK opened at $728.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $678.73 and its 200-day moving average is $689.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

