BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $815.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $750.00 to $815.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLK. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $767.23.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 1.6 %

BLK opened at $728.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $678.73 and its 200-day moving average is $689.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.