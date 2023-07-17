BMO Capital Markets Raises Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$2.15

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CJREF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.56.

CJREF opened at $1.21 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 56.36%. The business had revenue of $292.53 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

