Boyar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.84.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

