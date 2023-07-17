Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

