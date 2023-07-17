Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNTGY. Barclays lowered Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Price Performance

BNTGY stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $16.71.

Brenntag Increases Dividend

About Brenntag

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.2791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. Brenntag’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

(Get Free Report

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.